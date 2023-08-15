Bihar: Samastipur SHO shot dead at by cattle smugglers, family raises questions on police department

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Kumar

In a shocking news that has sent shockwaves across Bihar's law and order system, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mohanpur police station in Samastipur district was shot dead by cattle smugglers. The deceased cop has been identified as SHO Nandkishore Yadav who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Kumar said that SHO Yadav was shot above his eye during an investigation into a cattle theft. Kumar said that there were incidents of cattle theft for the past few days in the Mohanpur area and SHO Nandkishore Yadav was looking into the matter.

SHO was shot above his eye

"During the investigation, a gang from Nalanda come to the fore. Yesterday (August 14), there was information that some miscreants were trying to steal cattle. After getting the information, the police team caught three thieves, a truck and a pickup vehicle. During interrogation of the thieves, they received information about the other gang members and he (Nandkishore Yadav) left with his team to nab the other gang members...The other gang members opened fire and the bullet hit him above his eye...," SP Kumar added.

Deceased's family decries 'foul play'

According to the information received, the SHO was rushed to a hospital in Begusarai following the incident. He was then shifted to IGIMS after his condition turned critical. Meanwhile, the deceased officer’s family has questioned the police stance on the matter and also alleged that he was forced to conduct the cattle theft enquiry. His family further complained that the police initially informed them the officer met with an accident and did not tell them about the incident.

