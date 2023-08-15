Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's security breached during Independence Day, man tries to enter high-security area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security detain a man who tried to stage a protest during Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address at the Independence Day function

Independence Day 2023: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security was breached by a man during the Independence Day event at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. A man, sharing the name with the Chief Minister, attempted to enter a high-security zone while holding a poster in his hand. However, security personnel swiftly apprehended the youth.

The Patna district administration had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Security personnel apprehended youth

As per the police, Chief Minister was delivering a speech to the public after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Maidan on Independence Day. Suddenly, a young man managed to access Zone D of the area and was attempting to convey something, although his words couldn't be heard. Even Nitish Kumar was unable to comprehend the intentions behind the young man's actions.

The CM paused his speech midway and sought to understand the intentions of the young man. However, security personnel swiftly subdued him and escorted him out of the premises.

Man was demanding a government job on compassionate grounds

The man has been identified as Nitish Kumar (26). He was demanding a government job on compassionate grounds as his father, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel, had died on duty a few years ago. Carrying a poster outlining his demands, the individual attempted to enter a tightly secured zone.

"The man has been identified as Nitish Kumar (26), son of late Rajeshwar Paswan, a resident of Munger district. He is being questioned by security officials. Preliminary investigation revealed his father was a BMP personnel who died on duty a few years ago," Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

"He claims he is eligible to get a government job on compassionate grounds as his father had died on duty. He wanted to meet the CM for this reason. We have ordered an inquiry and further investigation is underway," he added.

The local police from the Gandhi Maidan police station are reported to be questioning the young man. It's worth mentioning that comprehensive security measures were put in place across the entire state, including Gandhi Maidan, for Independence Day.

(With agencies inputs)

Latest India News