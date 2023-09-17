Bihar: Police officers in Hajipur caught selling illegal liquor from police station

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police officers caught selling illicit liquor from police station in Bihar

In a shocking incident, police officers turned a station into a liquor den in Bihar's Hajipur. The SP of the district has taken action against the policeman and police officer of this police station and seized liquor worth more than Rs 15 lakh found in the police station. This liquor was being sold secretly from the police station itself. In this case, now four policemen including the police station chief have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against them.

Police station chief, sentry, others involved

In liquor-banned Bihar, the policemen were caught red-handed smuggling liquor from the police station. In this smuggling, from the police station chief to the sentry to the watchman, everyone together was trying to sell 900 litres of foreign liquor to the liquor smugglers. But the team of Patna Excise Department caught everyone red-handed after reaching the police station. In this case, four policemen including the police station in charge have been suspended and legal action is being taken by registering an FIR.

Plan to sell 900 liters of the seized liquor

It is being said that 3700 liters of illicit liquor that were caught yesterday (September 17) in Sarai Police Station area of Hajipur was destroyed and the process of destruction was also completed. But the corrupt police station chief and Malkhana in-charge, the night watchman and a sentry together hid 900 liters of foreign liquor and destroyed only 2800 liters of liquor. The Malkhana in charge was about to load the liquor boxes in the pickup and send it to the liquor smuggler, but the Patna Excise Department team was notified and after reaching the spot, the team conducted a raid on all the accused being caught red-handed.

All accused policemen suspended

When Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan got the news of liquor smuggling from the police station, he reached Sarai police station in anger. At the time, police station chief Vidur Kumar and Malkhana in-charge, Muneshwar Kumar, a sentry Suresh Kumar and night watchman Rameshwar were guarding the Sarai police station. Rai was suspended with immediate effect. In this case, action is being taken by registering an FIR against the police station incharge and all the accused policemen. Everyone has been taken into custody.

Liquor ban implemented in Bihar since 2016

It is noteworthy that the prohibition law has been in force in Bihar since 2016 and Bihar Police is engaged in implementing the prohibition law in Bihar as a big challenge. But despite this, illegal liquor trade continues in Bihar. But the limit reached when liquor smuggling started happening from the police station of Bihar itself. The same police which has been given the responsibility to stop liquor smuggling, has now become the leader of liquor smugglers.

(Reported by - Raja Babu)

