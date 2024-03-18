Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha polls, BJP gets 17 seats, JDU 16 and LJP 5

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced a seat-sharing formula in a 'changed political scenario' in the state. BJP kept the larger chunk with itself with 17 seats. JD(U) got 16 seats. Nitish-led JD(U) recently ditched I.N.D.I.A bloc and joined NDA creating upheaval in Bihar politics.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patna Updated on: March 18, 2024 17:50 IST
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde
Image Source : ANI BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde

NDA leaders in Bihar held a press conference to announce seat-sharing in the state on Monday. The BJP will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP(Ram Vilas) five, two other parties one each, said the BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each, he added.

"5 seats have been given to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar," said Raju Tiwari, Bihar State President, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

BJP to contest on these seats in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party to contest 17 seats including Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram.

JD-U gets these seats in Bihar

The Janata Dal-United to contest 16 seats including Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jahanabad and Sheohar.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to contest 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar including Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest only the Gaya seat while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will fight the Karakat seat.

