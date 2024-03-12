Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Bihar: Minor girl allegedly 'elopes' with camera person hired for her brother's wedding in Muzaffarpur

The police said they were trying to track down the accused by putting his mobile phone on surveillance. The girl's family said the girl and the cameraman both went missing.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Muzaffarpur Updated on: March 12, 2024 23:53 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

A police complaint was lodged by a man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after his daughter allegedly eloped with a camera person whom her family had hired for the videography of her brother's wedding.

The police on Tuesday said the girl was a minor and was allegedly eloped with a camera person. 

SHO of Ahiyapur Police Station Rohan Kumar said a complaint has been lodged by the girl's father, a resident of Chandwaraghat Damodarpur village.

The complainant has alleged her daughter was missing since Mar 6 and they suspected she had eloped with the camera person, a resident of Mohana village in Motipur police station area, Kumar said.

"Her father claimed to have visited the house of the accused, upon learning that he was hiding there with the girl. However, upon reaching there, he found neither of them and family members of the camera person said they did not know of his whereabouts,” the SHO said.

