Bihar: Man with two live cartridges arrested at Darbhanga airport

Police nabbed a traveler from Darbhanga airport during the scanning process after he was found carrying two live cartridges in his luggage, police said on Saturday. The captured individual, distinguished as Vishnu Thakur, is a local of the Saharsa region and claims to be a teacher by profession.

"Three live cartridges of 7.62 bore were recovered from the sack of a traveler during baggage screening at Darbhanga airport on Thursday," said authorities.

Police added that an atmosphere of panic spread among the security staff at the airport after bullets were found. According to the information, Vishnu had accompanied his wife and brother-in-law to catch a flight to Delhi.

In the wake of getting the data, Sadar SDPO Amit Kumar arrived at the Sadar police headquarters and examined Vishnu Thakur. During cross-examination, he let the police know that he planned to go through a medical procedure at Ram Manohar Lohia Emergency Hospital in Delhi on August 4.

Authorities added that the suspect has not had the option to provide any substantial data with respect to the cartridges. That's what Sadar SDPO Amit Kumar expressed: "The age of the traveler, his illness, and the presence of his middle-aged wife, by all appearances, make it improbable that he conveyed the cartridges deliberately."

In any case, the police are examining the matter from each point, an FIR is likewise being enlisted with respect to the recuperated cartridges, said officials.

Last year in December, Mohammad Kalamuddin, an occupant of Dhaka under the Dhaka police headquarters area of Motihari district, was captured at Darbhanga airport with a magazine and three live cartridges.Kalamuddin had come to Darbhanga from Motihari to go to Mumbai. He was captured with a magazine and three live cartridges of 9 mm.

