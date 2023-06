Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bihar: ED, Income Tax dept raid Finance Minister Vijay Choudhary relative's residence in Begurasai

Bihar raids : The Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the residence of a close relative of state finance minister and JD(U) veteran leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Begurasai today (June 22).

The agencies raided the residence of Ajay Singh near Phulwaria police station area on Thursday. Ajay Singh is a big businessman in Bihar state.

More details are awaited in this regard.