Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Man calls Delhi Police control room, threatens to murder PM Modi, Bihar CM; investigation on

Man calls Delhi Police control room, threatens to murder PM Modi, Bihar CM; investigation on

PM assassination attempt: The man threatened to kill PM Modi if ransom was not paid.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: June 21, 2023 13:28 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi

PM assassination attempt: Delhi Police's outer district police on Wednesday received two PCR calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A team has been deployed to locate the caller, say Delhi Police.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10:46 am, in which the caller threatened to kill Bihar CM Nitish Kumar if not given Rs 10 crore rupees. The call was traced to Nangloi area. Again at 10:54 am, the same caller threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs 2 crore. These calls were made through mobile. Its location was in Paschim Vihar(East ).

The police then sprung into action and the SHO Paschim Vihar (East ) with his 4 subordinates immediately moved to the location. 

The caller was identified as Madhipur resident Sudheer Sharma. He is a carpenter.

When police reached his residence, Sudheer was not available but his 10-year-old son Ankit was found. On further enquiry, it has come out that this person is a habitual drinker. Police is trying to trace the person

Related Stories
PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer for special song on millets

PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer for special song on millets

PM Modi to flag five new Vande Bharat Express trains on THIS date

PM Modi to flag five new Vande Bharat Express trains on THIS date

'I am a fan of Modi, he is an excellent Prime Minister': Tesla CEO Elon Musk hails India's progress

'I am a fan of Modi, he is an excellent Prime Minister': Tesla CEO Elon Musk hails India's progress

In May too police had arrested a Delhi man who had threatened to kill PM Modi. After tracing the call, the police arrested the person from Delhi's Prasad Nagar region in Karol Bagh. The accused has been identified as Hemant, a resident of Raigar Pura in Delhi, who made the call in an inebriated state, as per the police. 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Pm News

Latest News