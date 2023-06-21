Man calls Delhi Police control room, threatens to murder PM Modi, Bihar CM; investigation on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi

PM assassination attempt: Delhi Police's outer district police on Wednesday received two PCR calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A team has been deployed to locate the caller, say Delhi Police.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10:46 am, in which the caller threatened to kill Bihar CM Nitish Kumar if not given Rs 10 crore rupees. The call was traced to Nangloi area. Again at 10:54 am, the same caller threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs 2 crore. These calls were made through mobile. Its location was in Paschim Vihar(East ).

The police then sprung into action and the SHO Paschim Vihar (East ) with his 4 subordinates immediately moved to the location.

The caller was identified as Madhipur resident Sudheer Sharma. He is a carpenter.

When police reached his residence, Sudheer was not available but his 10-year-old son Ankit was found. On further enquiry, it has come out that this person is a habitual drinker. Police is trying to trace the person

In May too police had arrested a Delhi man who had threatened to kill PM Modi. After tracing the call, the police arrested the person from Delhi's Prasad Nagar region in Karol Bagh. The accused has been identified as Hemant, a resident of Raigar Pura in Delhi, who made the call in an inebriated state, as per the police.