Bihar: 'Make Tejashwi Yadav CM now,' says Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, political analyst Prashant Kishor has advised CM Nitish to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar right now, so that by 2025, Tejashwi Yadav will get a chance to work for three years and the people of the state will get a chance to vote for him on the basis of his performance.

Prashant Kishor also said that RJD is the largest party in the ruling coalition after the 2020 elections, not JDU.

Prashant further said that "Bihar is not Nitish Kumar's fiefdom, whoever wants to make his face, make it. I do not hear the discussion of Nitish Kumar becoming the Prime Minister anywhere."

"His credibility has become such in today's date that far from becoming the Prime Minister, there is a danger even if he remains the CM of Bihar," he added.

Attacking Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor said, "Sahab had said that when I will come to the government, the first decision I will sign in the first cabinet will be 10 lakh jobs for the youth. In the cabinet for more than three months Whether the pen has dried or broken, only Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav will tell."

He said that making these false promises and taking votes by misleading people is their old habit.

He said, "No one is going to win the election with Nitish Kumar's face and the button of arrow print, this party will not survive. Nitish Kumar himself has also accepted it. The face on which he wants to contest the election Responsibility should be given, it should be taken forward, so that the public can see how much potential Tejashwi Yadav has. How well he can run the government."

Jitan Manjhi's HAM withdraws support to Nitish govt

Earlier on Monday, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi withdrew its support for the Nitish Kumar government in the state, and a letter stating this was delivered to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Manjhi and his son, Santosh Suman, the national president of HAM, met with the governor.

Manjhi also said that he would be in Delhi for a few days and try to meet NDA leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to look into options for the future.

For the time that Manjhi, Suman, and the party's MLAs remained inside, tens of thousands of HAM supporters stood outside the Raj Bhavan and chanted slogans in support of Nitish Kumar.

The party has four MLAs, including Manjhi, and Suman is a member of the legislative council.

He quit the state cabinet a week ago, claiming that Nitish Kumar's JD-U pressured him to merge HAM.

The ruling Mahagathbandhan, which includes the JD (U), RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, has nearly 160 MLAs, well above the 122 needed for majority in the assembly, which has 243 members.

