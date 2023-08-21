Bihar: If PM Modi retains power in 2024, he will bring Narendra Modi Constitution, says JD-U chief Lalan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Lalan Singh slammed PM Modi asking what significant has he done in the last 9 years.

Janata Dal United (JD-U) president Lalan Singh on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying if retains power in Lok Sabha elections 2024, the PM will change the Constitution. He was speaking at a party event in Nalanda, Bihar.

"...If he (PM Narendra Modi) will return to power in 2024, then he will change the Constitution drafted by DR BR Ambedkar and replace it with Narendra Modi Constitution... He (PM) should tell as to what development works he has done in the last 9 years," said Singh.

CM Nitish Kumar dreams of becoming PM but can't handle law and order in Bihar: BJP

The BJP on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over recent incidents of crime in Bihar, saying he is dreaming of becoming prime minister of the country while he is not able to handle the law and order situation in his own state.

Taking note of Kumar recently visiting the national capital to pay tributes to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also wondered if it was an “honest” expression of his love for the former prime minister or he wanted to show “something” to his allies.

“What has happened to you Nitish babu? Few days ago, a police officer was murdered in Bihar. Then, a journalist was killed. A news report came today that a sand mafia attacked policemen in Gaya. Nitish babu you are not able to handle Bihar. Take care of Bihar and quit worrying about the country,” Prasad told reporters here.

The country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Union minister added.

“There is a rule of terror in Bihar. People are living in fear because the sand mafia and criminals have the blessing of influential people linked to those (allies) with whom you (Nitish Kumar) have formed government in the state,” Prasad charged in a reference to JD(U) ally RJD.

On Kumar paying tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial in Delhi on August 6, Prasad said it's good that he visited his 'samadhi sthal' in the national capital.

“We both respect Atal ji...But why are you remembering Atal ji so much,” he asked, adding “Whether it's your honest 'Atal prem' (love for late PM) or you are showing something to your allies.”

“You (Nitish) continue to respect Atal ji.Entire country respects him. But I will make only one request to you not to play politics in his name. This is my humble suggestion to you,” the BJP leader added.