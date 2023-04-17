Bihar Guv Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's convoy meets with accident, 6 injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Bihar: A fire-brigade vehicle in the convoy of Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met with an accident after it collided with an auto. In this incident, at least 6 people were injured including 3 policemen and 3 others who were traveling in the auto.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was on his way to Muzaffarpur to attend a program when the incident took place. The accident happened in the Ratanpura area of Bhagwanpur.

