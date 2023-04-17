Bathinda Military Station firing: Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Military vehicles parked inside the Bathinda base

Bathinda: An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station.

According to Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana, the jawan was identified as Desai Mohan and was arrested on Monday. "The motive was personal. He had enmity with them."

Notably, four soldiers were killed in their sleep in firing inside the military station in Bathinda on April 12.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at the Bathinda Cantonment police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons.

Desai was considered an eye-witness in the case

It was Desai Mohan who had said that he saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered with cloth, coming out of the barracks after the firing.

One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the jawan had said in the police FIR.

The Bathinda military station is one of the largest Army bases in the country and comprises a significant number of operational units of the force.

