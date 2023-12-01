Bihar: Govt school teacher picked up at gunpoint, forcibly married in Hajipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Married couple

A man who was recruited as a government school teacher recently was kidnapped at gunpoint by a group of people and forcibly married to a woman in Bihar’s Hajipur. The kidnapped teacher was identified as Gautam Kumar and the woman as Chandni Kumari. The incident took place last week outside the Patepur Repura Middle School when the group abducted the man in a vehicle, leaving other tutors only watching. The teacher’s family was informed after which they approached the police station to file a case, however, the police allegedly did not register their complaint. The family staged a protest and blocked the Mahua-Patepur road late in the night.

Pictures of marriage surface

The pictures of marriage surfaced on social media in which Gautam is seen wedded to Chandni. The development triggered the family which showed the pictures to the police. The police reached the house of the person who shared it and was informed that Gautam was kidnapped and was married forcibly. The family protested against the marriage and blocked the road. They were assured of action by the police who said that Gautam will be found within 24 hours. The family called off their protest after the assurance.

Police trace the couple

The police reached Mahnar on the basis of the trace of the person who shared the pictures earlier. The police brought Gautam and Chandni to the police station where the former’s family refused to keep the latter at home.

The married couple were then kept under supervision at the Patepur police station. Notably, the court had banned the cases of forced marriage and said that marriage done by force or by applying vermilion will not be valid.

(Raja Babu's report from Hajipur)