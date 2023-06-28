Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Bihar: Four women dead, two injured due to electrocution in Purnea

Bihar news: Four women of a family in Bihar’s Purnea district died on Tuesday (June 27) while two others were seriously injured after being electrocuted. The deceased were identified as Renu Devi, Veena Devi, Rani Devi, and Ravita Devi. Three of them died on the spot while the fourth victim succumbed due to injuries in the hospital. Sulekha Devi and Julekha Devi were critically injured in this incident and battling for their lives in the hospital.

The incident occurred at Godiyar village under Tikapatti police station in the district. The victims were working in a field when an 11,000 volt high tension overhead wire fell on them. The villagers informed the Electricity Department and cut the electricity to rescue the victims, who were taken to the government hospital where three of them were already dead and another died during the treatment.

The villagers were angry at the Electricity Department for not changing the old wires and demanded action against errant employees and officials.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar: 17-year-old boy dead, 3 injured in explosion inside house in Bhagalpur

ALSO READ: Bihar: 1 killed, over 30 undergoing treatment as poisonous ammonia gas leaks in Vaishali district