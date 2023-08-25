Bihar: Five dead after car plunges into 15-feet-deep canal in Chhapra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Car plunges into canal in Chhapra

In a tragic incident, at least five people drowned after a car they were travelling in fell into a 15-feet-deep canal in Bihar's Chhapra district. The deceased have been identified as Lal Babu Shah, Suraj Kumar, Dinesh Singh and Sudhir Kumar were residents of Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district, while Ram Chandra Shah was a resident of Parampur Masrakh in Chhapra district. According to officials, the incident took place on Thursday night in the Karna Kudaria village under the limits of the Mashrak police station.

After receiving information on the mishap, officials from Masrakh police station reached the spot of the incident and recovered bodies from the canal.

People were coming after attending 'shraddh'

Thereafter, the police sent the bodies for a post-mortem investigation at the Sadar Hospital in Chhapra, said the police official. During the investigation, it was found that the car was on its way from Gopalganj district after attending a 'shraddh' ceremony and that the driver on board lost control of the vehicle, after which it fell into the canal.

