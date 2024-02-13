Bihar: AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya shot dead in Gopalganj

Abdul Salam, also known as Aslam Mukhiya, the state secretary and district president of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), was tragically shot dead in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Monday night.
"Former Gopalganj by-election candidate cum state secretary Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya has been shot dead. I pray to Allah to give strength to his family. Last year, in December, our Siwan District President Arif Jamal was shot dead. @NitishKumar, after you are done with the saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?" Owaisi tweeted on Monday night.