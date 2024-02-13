Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Bihar: AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya shot dead in Gopalganj

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unfolding, with authorities yet to provide further details on the incident.

Gopalganj Updated on: February 13, 2024 8:05 IST
Abdul Salam
Image Source : X The state secretary and district president of AIMIM, Abdul Salam, also known as Aslam Mukhiya.

Abdul Salam, also known as Aslam Mukhiya, the state secretary and district president of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), was tragically shot dead in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Monday night.

"Former Gopalganj by-election candidate cum state secretary Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya has been shot dead. I pray to Allah to give strength to his family. Last year, in December, our Siwan District President Arif Jamal was shot dead. @NitishKumar, after you are done with the saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?" Owaisi tweeted on Monday night.

 

