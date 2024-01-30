Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Purnea today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address a huge rally in at Rangbhumi Maidan in Bihar's Purnea where Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter today, a day after the march reached the state on Monday. He will address the public meeting at around 2 pm. He will also interact with farmers at around 11 am and make a night halt in Katihar.

Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Araria, paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

According to Congress legislature party leader in Bihar, the rally will also be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge who has also invited other leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc to share the stage. Also likely to be present is Kanhaiya Kumar, who hails from the state's Begusarai district and is out on bail in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Bihar on Monday (January 29) through Kishanganj, a district having a heavy Muslim population and also a stronghold of the party. Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar for the first time since the unsuccessful Assembly poll campaign in 2020 where the party only managed to win 19 seats out of the 70 it contested in. The Yatra reached a day after a massive turnaround took place in the state politics as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the I.N.D.I.A bloc and rejoined the NDA on Sunday (January 28).

What did Rahul Gandhi say in Kishanganj?

Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering on the occasion and hit out at the BJP and said that the ideologies of RSS and the saffron party are spreading violence and hatred in the country. He said that the Congress party presented “ideology of love” as an alternative before the country, adding that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, conducted last year, played a major role in “opening a 'shop of love in the market of hatred”.

“Last year we did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. People asked us what is the aim of this journey and why are you doing it on foot? We said- The ideology of RSS-BJP has spread violence and hatred in the country. That's why we took this journey to open a 'shop of love in the market of hatred'. This journey had a huge impact on the politics of India,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Kishanganj.

“BJP has presented the ideology of hatred and violence before the country, against that we have brought the ideology of love. Hate cannot destroy hatred, hatred can only be destroyed by love. On one hand, people of BJP-RSS talk about dividing the country through hatred, while on the other hand we talk about love,” he added.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Rahul Gandhi will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, said state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

The leaders of the state Congress, the party’s alliance partners in the state – RJD president Lalu Yadav and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya – have been invited to the rally at Purnea.

Congress had earlier also extended an invitation to Nitish Kumar who, according to sources, would not have attended the rally. The development was reported before the major shift in the Bihar politics took place yesterday.

After a two-day hiatus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday resumed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Gandhi was received by West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri in the northern part of the state.

