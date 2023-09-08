'Ask God and tell me why there is less rain': Bihar man files bizarre RTI citing Chandrayaan-3 mission

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The RTI activist has sought an answer from the Central government

An RTI activist from the Darbhanga district in Bihar, frustrated by the intense heat and changing weather conditions, has sought a response from the Union Minister of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, regarding the current weather situation. Rajkumar Jha has asked the ministry to consider God as an advisor and respond whether there has been any kind of tampering with nature due to Chandrayaan-3. He asked is because, despite it being the rainy season, the atmosphere is unusually hot, and there is no rainfall during this period.

Has nature been tampered?

The RTI activist has stated that the current weather conditions should be conducive to rainfall, but there is no rain happening. People are very worried. The government of India using the latest equipment should seek advice from god why he is not able to bring rains at the right time. Has nature been tampered with because Chandrayaan landed on the moon? Is it because of this that it is not raining despite the favorable weather. This information has been sought from the Ministry of Earth Sciences through RTI.

Waiting for government's response

Rajkumar Jha, a resident of Mahuar village located in Asi Panchayat of Gaura Bauram block of Darbhanga district, has sought an answer from the Government of India by applying RTI. Everyone is discussing his move. Now it will be interesting to see what response the Government of India gives to the Right to Information application.

