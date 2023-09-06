Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sept 16 as BJP aims to tighten its grip in state ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Union Home Minister is slated to visit Bihar on September 16 under the 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme. The Home Minister will be visiting Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district. Speaking to the news agency ANI, a senior leader of Bihar BJP told Shah will also be addressing a public gathering in Jhanjharpur and inform the people about the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last nine years.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also chair the meeting of Lok Sabha Core Committee and almost all top leaders of Bihar BJP including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary and MoS Home Nityanand Rai are likely to be present in the meeting including district President of Party," Bihar BJP Sources told ANI.

Shah to inaugurate SSB battalion headquarters

According to BJP sources, the Union Home Minister is also likely to inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani. In addition, he will also be virtually inaugurating the SSB battalion headquarters 8 km away from Jogbani.

Shah's Bihar visit in last one year

This will be Shah’s sixth visit to the state in the last one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022. Last year, the Union Home Minister visited Purnia which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna and addressed 'Kisan Samagam' organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to influence the Bhumihar community that he belonged to.

On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state fourth time and addressed a public meeting in Nawada and cancelled the program of Rohtas in the wake of violence in the area. Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.

BJP looks to tighten its grip in Bihar

It should be mentioned here that Bihar is considered one of the important states from a political point of view. The saffron party would be making a big leap in the state in the upcoming general elections. Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP won 17 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls followed by 16 by JD(U). Meanwhile, LJP had won six seats and the Congress party had to settle with just one seat.

