Bihar: Amit Shah to address rally in Lakhisarai today, days after opposition parties meeting in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Amit Shah to address rally, visit Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai today, days after opposition parties meeting in Patna

Amit Shah Bihar visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Bihar today (June 29) where he will address a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.

Speaking to media, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Shah, after the rally will go to the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha where a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee will be held.

The minister further said that Amit Shah will reach Patna where party leaders will welcome him at the airport then he will go to Lakhisarai by Chopper.

"He will offer Puja in historic Ashok Dham temple and meet with trustees of Mandir as part of the party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' Abhiyan then the Home Minister will directly reach Gandhi Maidan rally venue where he will address a public meeting on the completion of nine years of the Modi government," Rai added.

Rai further said that this is going to be a historic visit like his earlier visits to the state. "Every visit of Amit Shah to Bihar has been historic and successful. This time also the same thing is going to happen and Lakhs of people will join the rally to listen to Amit Bhai. BJP is not only preparing for Amit Shah's rally but also the people of Munger are busy preparing for the grand rally with equal enthusiasm. There is great enthusiasm among the people of Munger to make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again in 2024," the minister said.

However, speaking on Shah's visit, JDU President Lalan Singh said, "Amit Shah is the Home Minister, he can go anywhere in the country and hold a rally anywhere. I have nothing more to say about his Bihar Visit."

Notably, this is Shah's fifth visit to the state in nine months since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP, bringing an end to the coalition government in the state.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia, which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of late socialist stalwart Jai Prakash Narayan. In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna the same day (Feb 25) and addressed Kisan Samagam organised on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community. In April, Shah addressed a public meeting in Nawada.

However, Shah will be visiting Bihar for the first time since the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna, hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last week.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Manipur CM calls on Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about evolving situation in violence-hit state