Home Minister Amit Shah briefs Prime Minister Modi on Manipur situation

PM Modi-Amit Shah Meeting: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning reached to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has returned from a 6-day foreign tour to the US and Egypt. According to information received from sources, Home Minister Amit Shah reached PM's residence to discuss the latest situation in Manipur. The briefing comes a day after N Biren Singh's meeting with the Home Minister on Sunday. During this, he told that the situation in the state is now under control and the situation will improve soon.

N Biren Singh and Shah meeting

After this meeting, N Biren Singh tweeted, "Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June."

Singh said there was no report of any casualty due to the violence since June 13 and asserted that Home Minister has assured him that the central government would take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur. "Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State," his tweet further read.

"What's happening in India?"

Soon after returning to India, Prime Minister asked BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India. "He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

Furthermore, BJP MP Parvesh Verma also told reporters that PM Modi asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on. "We apprised him about that," he said.

