Manipur violence: Govt extends internet ban for 5 more days till June 30

The government of Manipur extended the state's ban on the internet on Ssunday for an additional five days, until 3 p.m. on June 30, in order to prevent any disturbances of public order or peace within the state's jurisdiction. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a meeting of all parties to discuss the state's current situation.

According to officials on Sunday, the Army made a "mature decision" not to risk civilians and left with seized weapons and ammunition, ending the standoff between a mob led by women and security forces. The security forces had cordoned off the area after a dozen members of the KYKL militant group were hiding in the Itham village in Imphal East.

According to a PTI report, Union home minister Amit Shah told an all-party meeting on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the situation in Manipur, which is rife with conflict.

Shah also stated at the meeting that the situation in the northeastern state was gradually improving and that no one had died in the violence since June 13.

The all-party meeting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over on Saturday to discuss the ongoing unrest in Manipur has led Congress to criticise the Centre. Okram Ibobi Singh, a party leader and former State CM, stated that Amit Shah did not want to "listen." He claimed that he advised him that the time had come to normalize the state and that it was not appropriate to politicize the issue.

"When I started giving my suggestions, I think he did not want to listen. I also mentioned that this was not the time to politicise the issue as normalcy needs to be brought in the state. I asked him to give me at least 5 mins to speak on the issue but he asked me to meet him separately," Singh said.

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that the whole resistance said that the individual heading the province of Manipur isn't reliable. This was what he said after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting of all parties to discuss the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state. Jha stated that the state cannot have peace until he (Singh) is in charge, without naming CM N Biren Singh.

