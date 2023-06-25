Manipur CM calls on Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about evolving situation in violence-hit state

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ N.BIREN SINGH Manipur violence: CM N Biren Singh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Biren Singh meets Amit Shah: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday (June 25) called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and briefed him about the ongoing situation in the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister who arrived in Delhi from Imphal this morning met Amit Shah at the latter’s residence.

The Chief Minister, after the meeting, said that the state and the Central governments have been able to control the violence ‘to a great extent’ in the last week. He said that Shah advised strengthening the work toward achieving peace.

'No casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June'

“Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June,” Singh tweeted.

“Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,” the Chief Minister added.

He was joined by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba in the meeting with Shah.

All-party meeting with Amit Shah

The meeting came a day after the Home Minister chaired an all-party meeting over the Manipur situation.

Nearly 18 parties, four MPs from the northeast, and two chief ministers from the region had participated in the about three-hour-long meeting. Shah told the participating leaders that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the Manipur situation since day one and guiding to resolve the problem.

The Home Minister said that the northeastern state was slowly returning to normal and no person has lost his life since June 13 due to violence.

Shah who had convened the meeting also sought cooperation from all the political parties in helping to defuse the situation and in the restoration of peace at the earliest. Shah told the meeting the Modi government is committed to solve the Manipur problem by taking everyone together.

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister's "silence" on the issue. Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

