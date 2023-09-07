Bihar: After garbage, toilet construction scam surfaces in Kaimur, payments made to over 270 fake accounts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: A case has been registered against five people in Bihar's Kaimur district in the alleged Rs 30 lakh toilet construction scam.

According to reports, the financial irregularities occured after payments were made to 273 fake beneficiaries who were not involved in the construction process of the toilets.

The addresses mentioned in many of these account holders have also turned out to be fake.

In this case, the Block Development Officer (BDO) registered an FIR, in which the names of data operator of Bhabhua block office Nitish Kumar, data operator of the district headquarters Pankaj Kumar, former district coordinator Hemant and district advisor Yashwant Kumar are included.

After the FIR was lodged by the BDO and when the district officer formed a five-member team and started investigating the entire matter, it was found that this payment was made from Dongal of Block Development Officer Bhabua. The Block Development Officer Bhabhua is also accused in the case.

According to the procedure, before the full payments are made, its spot verification and geo tagging are done.

As irregularities have been found in payments made to 273 fake accounts amounting to Rs 30 lakh, there is a possibility that more such scams may surface in the future.

Speaking in the matter, Kaimur DDC Gajendra Prasad said that a case of paying for illegal fake toilets had come to light in Bhabhua block area. When the entire matter was investigated, payments were made to many ineligible beneficiaries. All this payment has been done through BDO's dongle, due to which BDO is also guilty in this. A departmental action will be initiated considering a total of five people including the BDO as guilty.

