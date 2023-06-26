Monday, June 26, 2023
     
Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

In August, Nitin Gadkari plans to introduce Toyota's Camry car which will run entirely on ethanol and will have the capability to generate 40% electricity.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: June 26, 2023 9:44 IST
Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister of India has recently stated that the upcoming vehicles will be introduced with the capability to run entirely on ethanol- a colourless flammable liquid which is produced by the natural fermentation of sugars.

Gadkari stated about the plan in an event which took place in Nagpur on Sunday, where he recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle.

"He (the chairman of Mercedes Benz) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future,” Gadkari said.

“We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100 per cent on ethanol," he said.

ALSO READ: Infosys unveils free AI Upskilling Program to empower individuals

The minister said he would launch Toyota company's Camry car in August, which will run 100 per cent on ethanol and it will also generate 40 per cent electricity.

"If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol's rate is Rs 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent of electricity. The average would be Rs 15 per litre,” he added.

ALSO READ: Apple launches ‘Back to University’ offers for Indian students and teachers

