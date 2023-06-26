Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol- Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister of India has recently stated that the upcoming vehicles will be introduced with the capability to run entirely on ethanol- a colourless flammable liquid which is produced by the natural fermentation of sugars.

Gadkari stated about the plan in an event which took place in Nagpur on Sunday, where he recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle.

"He (the chairman of Mercedes Benz) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future,” Gadkari said.

“We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100 per cent on ethanol," he said.

The minister said he would launch Toyota company's Camry car in August, which will run 100 per cent on ethanol and it will also generate 40 per cent electricity.

"If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol's rate is Rs 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent of electricity. The average would be Rs 15 per litre,” he added.

