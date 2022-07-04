Volvo to launch XC40 Recharge all-electric SUV in India via Metaverse on July 26. Check pics

Follow us on Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA First all-electric Volvo's SUV XC40 Recharge

Highlights Volvo Cars India to launch its first all-electric SUV XC40 Recharge in India

XC40 Recharge all electric SUV will be launched on Metaverse

The new pure electric offering by Volvo will be first luxury EV to be assembled in India

Volvo Cars India on Monday announced that its first all-electric offering the XC40 Recharge will be officially launched on metaverse. The launch is planned on July 26 that will witness the much-awaited price announcement for the XC40 Recharge in India.

Close on the heels of announcing that the XC40 Recharge will be the first luxury EV to be assembled in India comes another first.

Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric SUV to launch in India on Metaverse.

First launch using sunrise technology of metaverse

This will be the first time that the sunrise technology of metaverse will be used in India, to launch a car.

Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric SUV car

Metaverse takes the internet to a new futurist 3-D level that is a combination of multiple different virtual spaces. The metaverse launch of the XC40 Recharge will usher a new era of digital connectivity offering a 3D experience.

The Metaverse launch has been designed by Mindshare and its collaborative partners.

Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA Volvo XC40 full electric SUV car.

“Volvo is known for harnessing the power of technology in providing safer and hi-tech cars. Leveraging the capabilities of metaverse is just another example of Volvo Car using the latest technology from a vantage point in marketing. This is the first time in the history of the Indian auto industry that a new launch has been done on this platform. We are confident that the XC40 Recharge with its over 400km per charge range will be widely accepted by customers who are looking for an EV with all the safety and luxury features that Volvo Cars are synonymous with” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric car

The XC40 Recharge pure electric becomes the latest one to join the locally assembled portfolio of Volvo Cars in India.

Talking about this unique initiative on the metaverse, Amin Lakhani, CEO, South Asia Mindshare said, “Innovation and creativity play a vital role and are contributing to the development of our industry. Creative marketing solutions driven by technology are what we aim to offer our clients. There is a constant effort to leverage emerging tech and create unique brand experiences for consumers. By collaborating and utilizing the strengths of partners such as Hogarth, Yonder, Grey, and Genesis BCW, Mindshare seeks to help businesses build deeper relationships with their audiences. We are excited to make Metaverse history with Volvo’s first-ever EV launch."

Image Source : VOLVO CAR INDIA First all-electric Volvo's SUV XC40 Recharge

ALSO READ | Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launched: Price, feature and more

ALSO READ | Suzuki Motorcycle launches 'Katana' at Rs 13.61 lakh