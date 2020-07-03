Image Source : PIXABAY Top 10 cars sold in June 2020: Compact SUVs dominate

The auto sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors by the COVID-19 shutdown in India. Sales, manufacturing, service almost every part of the auto sector in the country had a derailed progress in the last few months. June has seen an upward trend with market opening and activities slowly but surely coming back to life.

Even though the monthly numbers are not back to the pre-COVID era, they sure are promising. In the top 10 cars, surprise entries can be seen. One thing which stands out is that the compact SUV segment has dominated the top 10 cars in the month probably for the first time in India.

Top 10 cars sold in June 2020

Maruti Alto -- 7,298 units Hyundai Creta -- 7,207 units KIA Seltos -- 7,114 units Maruti WagonR -- 6,972 units Maruti Dzire -- 5,834 units Maruti Vitara Brezza -- 4,542 units Maruti Baleno -- 4,300 units Maruti Celerio -- 4,145 units Hyundai Venue -- 4,129 units Tata Tiago -- 4,069 units

From Hyundai Creta to KIA Seltos, Maruti Vitara Breza and Hyundai Venue, 4 out of the top 10 sold cars are compact SUVs.

Normal trends have continued with several Maruti cars featuring in the list but the impact of India's largest car manufacturer is distinctly lesser than what it was in the pre lockdown era.

