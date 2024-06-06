Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK Starlink secures preliminary approval in Sri Lanka

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service provider received preliminary approval from Sri Lanka to provide internet service in the island nation.

Announcing the development, the Sri Lankan President's Media Division (PMD) said in a post on X: "State Technology Minister @kanakadh announced that TRCSL (Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka) has granted preliminary approval for @Starlink to provide satellite-based internet services in Sri Lanka, following a formal public consultation process."

"The details of the public consultation will be published tomorrow," it further added.

The approval process was fast-tracked after Musk met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe last month in Indonesia on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum.

Wickremesinghe had discussed the implementation of Starlink service in Sri Lanka with the tech billionaire and also mentioned that he is committed to fast-tracking the application process to connect the country with the global Starlink network.

Last month, Musk launched Starlink in Indonesia with the aim to improve access in remote parts of the archipelago.

In addition, a day after launching the service in Indonesia, the Tesla CEO announced the availability of Starlink in Fiji.

“Starlink is now available in Fiji,” he posted on X.

