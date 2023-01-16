Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 booking opens today in India; expected price and features

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Booking for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 opens today in India

Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, has announced that its new Super Meteor 650 cruiser is now open for booking in India. The much-anticipated motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in showrooms across the country from next month.

DESIGN, ENGINE & SPECIFICATIONS

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a classic cruiser motorcycle that combines retro styling with modern technology. The motorcycle features a sleek, retro-inspired design with a round headlamp, a teardrop fuel tank, and a comfortable seat. The motorcycle is powered by a new 650cc, parallel-twin engine that delivers 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and features a slipper clutch for smooth shifting.

On the all-new Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield includes two riding modes: Rain and Road. In addition, the bike gets an all-LED headlight and taillight, as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike will most likely come with a variety of accessories, such as a rear seat cowl, pillion footpegs, and a luggage rack.

One of the most notable features of the Super Meteor 650 is its advanced suspension system. The motorcycle features telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, which provide a smooth and comfortable ride. The motorcycle also comes with a dual-channel ABS system for enhanced safety.

The Super Meteor 650 comes with a host of modern features, including a full-color TFT instrument cluster that displays all the vital information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level. The motorcycle also comes with a USB charging port and a 12V power outlet, which allows riders to charge their smartphones or other devices while on the go.

COLOURS

The Super Meteor 650 is available in three color options: Meteor Gray, Supernova Blue, and Stealth Black. The motorcycle also comes with a range of accessories, including saddlebags, backrest, and a windshield, which can be purchased separately.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a perfect blend of retro styling and modern technology. With its powerful engine, advanced suspension system, and host of modern features, the motorcycle is sure to appeal to both classic motorcycle enthusiasts and modern riders.

FAQs:

Q1:What is the expected price of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India?

The expected price of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India is around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2: What are the features of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650?

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 features a 650cc parallel-twin engine, a sleek retro-inspired design, advanced suspension system, full-color TFT instrument cluster, USB charging port, and a dual-channel ABS system for enhanced safety.