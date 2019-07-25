Image Source : TWITTER Royal Enfield: 2020 Classic spotted testing; everything we know so far

2020 model of Royal Enfield's Classic bike has been seen during road tests with images surfacing the internet.

The upcoming motorcycle will carry a similar styling as the 2019 Classic. However, there are some notable changes that could be seen.

Here are 9 things we know so far

Cosmetics: New headlamps and tail lamps Design: The fender arches appear to be a bit different Stability: The bike will be based on a new platform Suspension: The suspension units (front and rear) could see changes because of the new platform. Brakes: No changes are likely in the twin-disc setup. Switchgear: Previous images showed new design switchgear. Engine: The bike could boast a different engine with higher displacement. Price: The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic could be priced between Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 2020 spied with spyshots https://t.co/M66ekKfhSZ pic.twitter.com/hnR0QEnwhU — Lapread (@lapreadmedia) July 24, 2019

There has been no official launch announcements from Royal Enfield but as per sources, the launch of the bike could be in the first around January-February 2020.

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bike-makers in India and the new Royal Enfield Classic 2020 could prove to be yet another hit by the legendary muscle bike-maker.

