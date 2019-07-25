Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
Royal Enfield: 2020 Classic spotted testing; everything we know so far

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bike-makers in India and the new Royal Enfield Classic 2020 could prove to be yet another hit by the legendary muscle bikemaker. Here is everything we know so far about the Royal Enfield Classic 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2019 18:53 IST
2020 model of Royal Enfield's Classic bike has been seen during road tests with images surfacing the internet. 

The upcoming motorcycle will carry a similar styling as the 2019 Classic. However, there are some notable changes that could be seen.

Here are 9 things we know so far

  1. Cosmetics: New headlamps and tail lamps
  2. Design: The fender arches appear to be a bit different
  3. Stability: The bike will be based on a new platform
  4. Suspension: The suspension units (front and rear) could see changes because of the new platform.
  5. Brakes: No changes are likely in the twin-disc setup.
  6. Switchgear: Previous images showed new design switchgear.
  7. Engine: The bike could boast a different engine with higher displacement. 
  8. Price: The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic could be priced between Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh.

There has been no official launch announcements from Royal Enfield but as per sources, the launch of the bike could be in the first around January-February 2020. 

