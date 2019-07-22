Image Source : HARLEY DAVIDSON Harley Davidson LiveWire: EV fever strikes American muscle bike-maker; 7 things we know about the new electric Harley

Harley Davidson has joined in on the Electric Vehicle fever that has taken the world by storm in the last few years.

Harley being Harley though has done it in grand fashion. It has come up with its own Electric Muscle superbike - The LiveWire.

The American bikemaker has only revealed limited specs about the new beast in town but it's safe to say, its gonna change the way we look at 'electric vehicles'.

Here are 7 things we know about the new Harley Davidson LiveWire:

Acceleration: 0-100 in 3 seconds, getting straight to the point, Harley Davidson has shattered all myths about electric vehicles lacking the thrill and excitement. Specs: The Harley Davidson LiveWire comes with 105 BHP and 116Nm of torque. It will come with a range of 225 Km. Charging: The LiveWire can be charged using the onboard Level 1 charger and power cord to connect to any standard household outlet and get a full charge overnight. The bike has no gears: When you rev, you don't need to shift gears, its just one single piece of acceleration which takes you to 100 in 3 seconds and then from 100 to 130 in under 2 seconds. When will it be available: The LiveWire will be available in North America and Europe in the latter half of 2019. There is, however, no official word on its launch in India. Yes it will be expensive: The LiveWire will come with a heavy price tag. The bike could have a starting price of Rs 21 lakh.