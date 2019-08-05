Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Now home delivery of bikes or scooters possible at just Rs 349. Hero MotoCorp has this ambitious plan

Hero MotoCorp has started home delivery for two-wheelers from August 5. The company will deliver your bike at your doorstep at a basic delivery cost of Rs 349.

Hero MotoCorp will sell bikes and scooters online at their official website - HGPmart.com.

This home-delivery service will start off in three cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida to start with. and will grow the service in up to 25 cities in the coming months.

As per reports, the company has received over 4,000 online bookings for home delivery.

We continuously invest in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure our customers get the best in class experience. Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category,” Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-sales & Parts Business Sanjay Bhan told PTI.

As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment, he added.

“We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service. The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of customer choice, not just at your home,” Bhan said.

Hero Motorcorp is India’s largest seller of two-wheelers and has 19 bikes and 6 scooters in its fleet.

