BMW X7 SAV launched in India at Rs 98.90 lakh; Check all details inside

German luxury car maker BMW has launched its flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) on Thursday. The all new BMW X7 is priced in India at Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X7 SAV comes in two variants-

BMW X7 xdrive30d Design Pure Excellence

BMW X7 xDrive40i (CBU)

BMW X7 Exteriors

The X7 features a large kidney grille. The Laser Light technology with blue X- shaped elements provide makes it look cool and aggressive. The rear LED lights gives X7 a modern and elegant feel. But the best part of BMW X7 is that it comes with a two-section split tailgate. This is a very practical feature brought to you by BMW X7. Presence of chrome elements in X7 gives it a luxury appeal.

BMW X7 Interiors

BMW X7 highlights large doors and windows which gives ample space inside the car. An elevated seat position provides an all-round view. X7 is very spacious and rich in design.

The massive interiors of BMW X7 give you the feel of a true SUV. It offers ample legroom, headroom. X7 is a seven-seater vehicle. But it can be converted into a six-seat configuration for an enhanced experience. Adding to the luxuries, the BMW provides automatic air conditioning with five-zone control. The panoramic sunroof extends up to the third row, which will give abundant inflow of sunlight in the X7.

Other high-end features include BMW Gesture Control, BMW display key, wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X7 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which runs on the latest BMW operating system 7.0 that includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch control display.

BMW X7 Gear selector

The best highlight of BMW X7 is its beautiful, glass embodied gear selector, which will leave you mesmerized. The gear selector, iDrive control wheel, start-stop button, driving experience control switches are all located in the centre console.

BMW X7 Engine

The BMW X7 xDrive 40i comes with a 3.0 litre six-cylinder In Line-petrol engine that produces a power of 340 bhp at a maximum torque of 450Nm at an rpm of 1,500-5,200. The car reaches from 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

On the other hand, the BMW X7 xDrive 30d comes along with a 3.0 litre six-cylinder diesel engine that produces a power of 265bhp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500-2,500 rpm. The X7 SUV diesel touches 0-100kmph IN 7 seconds. Both the engines are aligned with 8-Speed Streptronic Transmission.

BMW X7 Safety

The X7 sports six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Attentiveness Assistance, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

