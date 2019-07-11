Image Source : OFFICIAL Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Thursday introduced a new variant of its compact SUV WR-V priced at Rs 9.95 lakh.

The newly introduced V grade will be available in diesel engine option and has been positioned between the S and VX grades, HCIL said in a statement.

It is equipped with premium exterior features such as headlamp integrated signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and position lamps, front fog lamps and gunmetal finish multi-spoke alloy wheel, among others, it said.

It has also added additional features such as like rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert, speed sensing auto door lock, to the S and VX grades of WR-V, the company said.

Commenting on the new introduction and enhancements, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said, "We are confident that the freshness added to WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers."

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation, steering mounted controls, one push-start or stop button, it added.

