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Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 9 wards against Congress' 8

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Updated:

BJP has taken early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation election as the counting of votes is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 64 wards, while the Congress (INC) is contesting 64 wards.

Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Alwar:

BJP took early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation election as the counting of votes is underway. Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Alwar Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. Voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

As per the updates from the EC, 65.72% voter turnout was recorded this time in Alwar Municipal Corporation Election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 64 wards, while the Congress (INC) is contesting 64 wards. Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) disrupted polling at several places in Rajasthan in the first phase on Wednesday with 50.38 per cent turnout recorded till 1 pm. Polling was disrupted at a booth each in Ward 39 of Sujangarh Municipal Council and Ward 52 in Bikaner due to malfunctioning EVMs, according to officials.

In Alwar, voters expressed anger after an EVM stopped working at a polling booth, while long queues of voters were witnessed in Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur following technical glitches in EVMs, they said. More than 20,000 candidates are in the fray for 5,393 councillor posts in the first phase, covering 162 urban local bodies -- four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities. A total of 57,52,278 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across 7,683 polling stations in the 162 civic bodies. The four municipal corporations that went to polls in the first phase include Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara.

Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2019

  • Total Wards: 65
  • BJP: 27
  • Congress: 19
  • Independents: 19

In 2019, The BJP won 27 wards with 42,783 votes and 41.46% vote share. The Congress won just 19 wards with 30,702 vote and vote share of 29.75%.

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Live updates :Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 9:32 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress wins 3 wards against BJP’s 2

    Congress takes the lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation, winning 3 wards against BJP’s 2.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP takes an early 2-1 lead over Congress

    BJP takes an early 2-1 lead over Congress in Alwar Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BJP takes early lead in Alwar

    BJP takes early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation election as the counting of votes underway.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    344 candidates are contesting across all 65 wards of the Alwar

    The fate of 344 candidates is at stake. A total of 344 candidates are contesting across all 65 wards of the Alwar Municipal Corporation. These include 65 from the BJP, 64 from the Congress, and 215 independents and others.

     

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for Alwar Municipal Corporation Election began on Monday (September 14), with results expected later in the day. The early trends will start emerging soon. The counting of votes is being held for 10 Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigams), 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palikas), with 10,245 councillor seats at stake and around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check voter turnout in first phase of polling

    The voter turnout stood at 76.41 per cent in the first phase of polling in 162 urban local bodies, while, the second-phase polling was held in Rajasthan for six Municipal Corporations, 24 Municipal Councils and 117 municipalities.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check voter turnout in first phase of polling

    The voter turnout stood at 76.41 per cent in the first phase of polling in 162 urban local bodies, while, the second-phase polling was held in Rajasthan for six Municipal Corporations, 24 Municipal Councils and 117 municipalities.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of polls

    As per the schedule of the EC, the second phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections were held on Friday, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,758 polling booths for 4,774 wards in the second phase. The voting for 147 urban local bodies -- six municipal corporations, 24 municipal councils and 117 municipalities – were held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 18,266 candidates were in the fray in the second phase.

     

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Polling for all 309 urban local bodies held in two phases

    As per the updates from the EC officials, 57,52,278 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling stations across the 162 civic bodies. Polling for all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11. Counting of votes for councillor posts will be held on September 14.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    In Alwar, voters protested after an EVM stopped working

    During the day of the polling, EVM-related disruptions were also reported at several places. Polling was also affected at a booth in Ward 39 of Sujangarh Municipal Council and Ward 52 in Bikaner due to EVM malfunction. In similar manner, in Alwar, voters protested after an EVM stopped working, while technical glitches in Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur led to long queues.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    EVM technical glitches reported during polling in Alwar

    Alwar city during the polling witnessed protest from voters when an electronic voting machine (EVM) did not work. Likewise, In Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur, an EVM technical glitch also led to long queues. The four municipal corporations that went to polls in the first phase included Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara.
     

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Amid tight security, the counting of votes is going to being at 8 am for Alwar Municipal Corporation. A heavy police deployment has been made outside the counting centres.

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