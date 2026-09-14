Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 9 wards against Congress' 8

Alwar:

BJP took early lead in Alwar Municipal Corporation election as the counting of votes is underway. Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Alwar Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. Voting for these urban local bodies took place in two phases---on September 9 and September 11. Voter turnout was 76.41 per cent across 162 bodies in the first phase and 71.69 per cent across 147 bodies in the second phase. The combined turnout for both phases stood at 74.05 per cent.

As per the updates from the EC, 65.72% voter turnout was recorded this time in Alwar Municipal Corporation Election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 64 wards, while the Congress (INC) is contesting 64 wards. Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) disrupted polling at several places in Rajasthan in the first phase on Wednesday with 50.38 per cent turnout recorded till 1 pm. Polling was disrupted at a booth each in Ward 39 of Sujangarh Municipal Council and Ward 52 in Bikaner due to malfunctioning EVMs, according to officials.

In Alwar, voters expressed anger after an EVM stopped working at a polling booth, while long queues of voters were witnessed in Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur following technical glitches in EVMs, they said. More than 20,000 candidates are in the fray for 5,393 councillor posts in the first phase, covering 162 urban local bodies -- four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities. A total of 57,52,278 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across 7,683 polling stations in the 162 civic bodies. The four municipal corporations that went to polls in the first phase include Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara.

Alwar Municipal Corporation Election Results: What happened in 2019

Total Wards: 65

BJP: 27

Congress: 19

Independents: 19

In 2019, The BJP won 27 wards with 42,783 votes and 41.46% vote share. The Congress won just 19 wards with 30,702 vote and vote share of 29.75%.

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