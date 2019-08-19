Yesteryear star YEZDI motorcycles set to make a comeback

Image Source : YEZDI.COM Yezdi Roadking (Photo courtesy: Yezdi.com)

Yezdi Motorcycles is all set for a comeback. Buzz has it that auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, the parent company that owns the rights, is all set to launch Yezdi Classic and Yezdi Roadking.

Mahindra's Classic Legend last year launched three motorcycles in India: Jawa 300, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak.

This time the news reports suggest that the company is gearing up for Yezdi's relaunch.

Though the company has not mentioned when the legendary bikes of yesteryears will be re-launched, it did launch its official twitter handle @yezdiofficial and website yezdi.com in August.

Image Source : @YEZDIOFFICIAL Social media account of Yezdi has been created a few days back, gives a hint of a big announcement soon.

Yezdi's official website yezdi.com also had photos of Yezdi Roadking, Yezdi Classic, Yezdi CL II and Yezdi Deluxe, Yezdi 175 and Yezdi Monarch.

The company had stopped production Yezdi Roadking in 1996. Yezdi Roadking was produced in India by Ideal Jawa Ltd, Mysore from 1978 to 1996.

Yezdi Roadking was based on the CZ 250 motocross (type 980.5) ridden by Jaroslav Falta to the runner-up spot in the 1974 motocross world championship. It was sold under the brand name Yezdi.

Yezdi on its official website said, "The Yezdis of India Project aims to revive the memories of a legendary motorcycle. We're travelling across the length and breadth of India to bring 10,000 Yezdi stories and motorcycles to life."

Image Source : YEZDI.COM Yezdi Classic, Classic Legends is likely to relaunch one of Yezdi's most successful bikes in its era.

Yezdi Roadking and Classic where by far Yezdi's most successful bikes. Roadking was the successor of the short-lived Yezdi Oilking. The Oilking was the first motorcycle in India to attempt to move away from pre-mixed fuel to a separate oil lube system via an oil pump.

Various reports also claimed that prices of Yezdi bikes will be slightly less than Jawa bikes.