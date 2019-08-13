Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
BS-VI compliance will raise prices of bikes: Yamaha

Yamaha Motors India has said that the hike in production cost for launching BS-VI variants may impact the pricing of the two-wheelers varying between 10-15 per cent on average depending upon the product features.

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2019 14:24 IST
Image Source : YAMAHA MOTORS INDIA

Yamaha Motors India has said that BS-VI compliance will result in a price rise of two-wheelers by 10 to 15 per cent.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) said on Tuesday that prices of its locally manufactured two-wheelers could increase by 10-15 per cent due to BS-VI emission norm compliance.

The company said it will rejig its line-up with BS-VI compatible motorcycles and scooters in phases starting from November 2019 for motorcycles and January 2020 for scooters. 

"Yamaha team is industriously working to live up to the company's commitment and it is quite likely that the BS-VI compatible Yamaha motorcycles and scooters will arrive in the market well before the recommended deadline of April 2020," IYM said in a statement.

The company further said, "the hike in production cost for launching BS-VI variants may impact the pricing of the two-wheelers varying between 10-15 per cent on average depending upon the product features."

At present, the company sells a range of locally manufactured scooters and motorcycles priced between Rs 56,023 and Rs 1,40,280.

