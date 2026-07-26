Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Kargil War Memorial; praises 'Indian soldiers' unmatched courage'

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, saying the conflict was not just a military and diplomatic victory for India but also a defining moment when the world witnessed the unmatched courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing a gathering at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh said the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers continues to be a source of pride for every Indian.

'Kargil War was a defining moment for India'

Speaking at the memorial, Rajnath Singh said the Kargil War marked a historic chapter in India's military history."The Kargil War was not just India's military and diplomatic victory. It was a moment when the entire world witnessed the indomitable courage and bravery of Indian soldiers," he said.

He added that the extraordinary courage displayed by the Armed Forces during the conflict created a legacy that remains a matter of pride for every citizen."The bravery of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War created a history that is a matter of pride for every Indian," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh recalls praise from US military general

The Defence Minister also shared an anecdote involving former Cabinet Secretary and former Indian Ambassador to the United States Naresh Chandra.

According to Singh, a general from the US Armed Forces had once told Naresh Chandra that even the United States Marines might not have been able to accomplish what Indian soldiers achieved during the Kargil War.

Quoting the general, Singh said Indian soldiers climbed steep mountains under relentless gunfire, witnessed their fellow soldiers being martyred before their eyes, yet continued advancing without stopping until they reached the summit and engaged the enemy in direct combat.

'Such extraordinary courage can only be shown by Indian soldiers'

Rajnath Singh said the US military officer had described the actions of Indian troops during the war as an example of exceptional bravery. "He said that climbing mountains amid a barrage of bullets, watching comrades attain martyrdom, and still pressing ahead to fight the enemy face-to-face at the peak is a level of courage that only Indian soldiers could display," Singh said.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, the Defence Minister said the courage, sacrifice and dedication of India's soldiers continue to inspire generations and strengthen the nation's resolve.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial

On the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. The wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

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