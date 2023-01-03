Most awaited motorcycles in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE 2023 promises to see a lot more activity in the two-wheeler industry, as numerous Indian bike manufacturers plan to introduce world-class products to India.

After the pandemic started to wane off and things came back to normal in 2022, bike manufacturers came up with a lot of great bikes, like the Royal Enfield Hunter and the new Bajaj Pulsar P150.

However, this year promises to see a lot more activity in the two-wheeler industry, as numerous Indian bike manufacturers plan to introduce world-class products to India. In fact, with the Himalayan 450 and possibly the first Bajaj-Triumph small displacement bike breaking cover, it will be more exciting. The top six anticipated motorcycles for the coming year are listed below.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is currently developing a new Himalayan model. A more powerful Himalayan version of this off-road bike will likely be available for purchase by 2023. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 from 2023 will have spoked rims without tubes.

Hero XPulse 421

After the success of its XPulse 200, Hero MotoCorp is developing a new off-road bike called the Hero XPulse 421. The upcoming motorcycle's name has not yet been decided, but it could be called the Hero XPulse 421. A powerful 421 cc liquid-cooled engine is anticipated to be included with this motorcycle.

Triumph-Bajaj

Bajaj Auto and Triumph haven't talked about working together in a long time, but it's likely to happen this year. A roadster and a scrambler are expected to be the first of many motorcycles that this partnership will produce.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The Super Meteor 650, the company's third motorcycle with a 648cc parallel twin engine, debuted in India in November at the 2022 Rider Mania following a global unveiling at EICMA in Italy.

Yamaha MT-07 and YZF-R7

For a very long time, Yamaha has not brought its big bikes to India. While there was the MT a long time back, it ended very soon. In the year 2023, Yamaha may acquire both the MT-07 and the R7. This could bring about some changes.

2023 KTM 390 Duke

The brand-new 390 Duke is likely to arrive before the year's end. The new generation of the 390 Duke has seen a lot of changes, the most notable of which is the engine, which has increased from 373cc to 399cc to provide more power and torque.