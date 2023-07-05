Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
  4. Maruti Suzuki launches its most expensive car 'Invicto', starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched its most expensive 4-wheeler hybrid car Invicto in India. The latest entrant in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio starts from Rs 24.79 lakh.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2023 22:14 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches new car Invicto
Image Source : @NEXAEXPERIENCE Maruti Suzuki launches new car Invicto

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched its premium three row utility vehicle (UV) model Invicto priced between Rs 24.79 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh. The model will be retailed by Maruti Suzuki India’s premium channel NEXA.

“Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the Invicto adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO.

The company had recently began booking for the model.

Invicto will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features, Maruti Suzuki India had said.

