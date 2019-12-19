All-new Maruti Alto VXi+ featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto launched | Check Details

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Alto VXi+ featuring latest features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The refreashed Alto will also offer 'SmartPlay Studio', a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system based on the ones found on the higher end Maruti Cars like Baleno and Ciaz.

Alto VXi+ also comes with dual-tone interiors and elegant aero edge design. The company also claims that the car has a better fuel efficiency and latest safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, reveser parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver.

The new Alto VXI+ will also be BS6 compliant. As per Maruti, the car will deliver a fuel efficienty of 22.05 kmpl.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, We have always strived to delight the first time car buyers with aspirational and modern features. In fact, 38-lakh strong Alto customers are a testament to people appreciating the timely upgrades and newness in the brand. The new Alto VXI+ with the Smart play Studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust. “

Maruti Alto VXI+ Price

The all-new Alto VXi+ will be available at Rs 3,80,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Alto VXi+ SmartPlay Studio

As per Maruti, SmartPlay Studio is a new-age connected infotainment system is loaded with top-of-the-line features and enhances customer’s driving experience with multiple media support. SmartPlay Studio is a convenient touchscreen infotainment system that comes with easy, customizable & vibrant graphical user interface and ensures a delightful drive experience. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with various platforms.