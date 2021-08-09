Monday, August 09, 2021
     
Mahindra Automotive unveils new logo, XUV700 will be the first one to sport it

The New SUV Identity will appear on Mahindra's SUV range in a phased manner, beginning with the all-new XUV700, the company said.

New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2021 21:08 IST
Mahindra Automotive unveils new logo for SUVs.  
Mahindra Automotive unveils new logo for SUVs.

 

Mahindra Automotive has unveiled its new logo for its Sports Utility Vehicle SUV portfolio, the company tweeted its first glimpse on Monday. The new logo will be seen first on Mahindra's upcoming XUV 700.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the company said, "The new Mahindra SUV logo, to be seen first on @MahindraXUV700, is more than just a mark. It is the new us. Watch the logo reveal film narrated by Naseeruddin Shah with music by @EhsaanNoorani - @loy_mendonsa."

The New SUV Identity will appear on Mahindra's SUV range in a phased manner, beginning with the all-new XUV700, the company said.

Watch Mahindra Automotive unveils its new logo for SUV portfolio

