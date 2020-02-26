Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios, price starts at Rs 7.68 lakh | check details

Image Source : TWITTER @CARANDBIKE Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios, starts at Rs 7.68 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Grand i10 Nios priced at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim is powered BS-VI compliant 1 litre turbo petrol engine. The Sportz variant, with manual transmission, is priced at Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Sportz (Dual Tone) trim is tagged at Rs 7.73 lakh.

"The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1 litre Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance," Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Enjoy the New performance packed 1.0L TURBO GDi Petrol BS6 engine in the #GRANDi10NIOS. Available in two stunning Dual Tone colors that Makes You Feel Alive, priced at INR 7 68 050. pic.twitter.com/bzXAokf6mj — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 26, 2020

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios safety features

Among the safety features are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobilizer, parking assistance, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, rear camera with display, driver and passenger safety belt reminder and alert system of speed.

Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios, starts at Rs 7.68 lakh

GRAND i10 Nios variant

The Sportz variant of the GRAND i10 Nios will be offered in dual tone colours - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal and Polar White.

Prices compare to the regular Sportz variant:

Variant Grand i10 Nios (Petrol MT) Price Grand i10 Nios Turbo Price Difference Sportz Rs 6.43 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh Sportz Dual Tone Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 7.73 lakh Rs 1 lakh

The company sells the model with petrol diesel and CNG powertrains.