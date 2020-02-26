Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios, price starts at Rs 7.68 lakh | check details

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Grand i10 Nios priced at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim is powered BS-VI compliant 1 litre turbo petrol engine. The Sportz variant, with manual transmission, is priced at Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Sportz (Dual Tone) trim is tagged at Rs 7.73 lakh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 16:31 IST
Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Grand i10 Nios priced at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim is powered BS-VI compliant 1 litre turbo petrol engine. The Sportz variant, with manual transmission, is priced at Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Sportz (Dual Tone) trim is tagged at Rs 7.73 lakh.

"The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1 litre Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance," Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios safety features

Among the safety features are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobilizer, parking assistance, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, rear camera with display, driver and passenger safety belt reminder and alert system of speed.

GRAND i10 Nios variant 

The Sportz variant of the GRAND i10 Nios will be offered in dual tone colours - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal and Polar White.

Prices compare to the regular Sportz variant:

Variant

Grand i10 Nios (Petrol MT) Price

Grand i10 Nios Turbo Price

Difference

Sportz

Rs 6.43 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh

Rs 1.25 lakh

Sportz Dual Tone

Rs 6.73 lakh

Rs 7.73 lakh

Rs 1 lakh

The company sells the model with petrol diesel and CNG powertrains.

