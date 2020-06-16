Image Source : HYUNDAI.COM Hyundai Creta bookings cross 30,000 mark since March

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said the all-new version of Creta has crossed 30,000 booking mark since the launch of the model on March 16 this year. The company has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new CRETA clocking over 30,000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May, the auto major said in a statement.

"All new Creta has introduced many industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30,000 bookings despite such challenging conditions stands testament to model's popularity and exclusive appeal," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Diesel models constitute 55 per cent of the bookings, indicating strong customer sentiment for company' BSVI diesel technology, he added.

HMIL offers Creta with three engine options, 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4 turbocharged petrol powertrains.

The model comes with various features like a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive modes, traction control modes, Bose sound system, air purifier among others.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage