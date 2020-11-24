Honda City Hatchback uncovered - Will it be driving to India?

Image Source : HONDA CITY WEBSITE, THAILAND Honda City hatchback model unveiled in Thailand.

Honda City, one of the most popular premium sedan choice for car lovers in India, recently got its hatchback version released. However, the new model was unveiled in Thailand. There is no clarity for now whether the hatchback model will be driving to India too. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) back in September launched two petrol variants of the fourth generation of Honda City with price starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company, which had recently launched an all-new 5th generation version of the Honda City sedan, said it will continue selling the 4th generation of the car in two variants SV and V grade with BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine in manual transmission.

Honda City hatchback | Key performance highlights

1.0L VTEC TURBO engine produces 122 horsepower.

It's 1.0 litre VTEC TURBO engine with Turbocharger compresses air into the combustion chamber of the engine faster. Thus increasing the combustion efficiency quickly.

7-speed Paddle shift. 7-speed steering gear shifting control system.

Automatic CVT transmission provides a better fuel economy with excellent acceleration.

Image Source : HONDA CITY WEBSITE, THAILAND Rear view of the Honda City hatchback.

Honda launched City's 5th generation model in July

Honda had launched the 5th generation of its popular sedan City in India in July this year. While the petrol manual variant of City has starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, the CVT automatic is priced at Rs 12.19 lakh and the diesel manual is Rs 12.39 lakh (Ex showroom Delhi).

Image Source : HONDA CITY WEBSITE, THAILAND Side-interior view of the Honda City hatchback.

"The all-new Honda City has been introduced in both petrol and diesel. All new 1.5L i-VTECDOHC Petrol engine with VTC and India exclusive ref ined 1.5L i-DTEC Diesel engine respectively delivering high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance," the company had said in a statement. The sedan was first introduced in India in January 1998 and has almost 8 lakh customers.