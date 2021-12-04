BSA Motorcycles new beast Gold Star arrives. See photos

BSA Motorcycles unveiled the new beast Gold Star on Saturday. The new BSA Gold Star inherits the soul of its forerunners and combines it with modern technology to deliver an authentic and reliable BSA riding experience.
The new modern classic is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine – a tribute to the original model. Take a sneak peek at its features:
TWIN-POD INSTRUMENTS
Featuring an individual analogue speedometer and tachometer units with LCD multi-functional display.
ENGINE
Based on a pre-unit single and retains the same looks for authenticity.
Engine Type – Liquid-cooled, single- cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark plugs
Engine Capacity – 652cc
Compression Ratio – 11.5:1
Max Torque – 55Nm@4000rpm
Max Power – 45hp@6000rpm
Transmission – 5-speed
Cooling System – Liquid
SEAT
Works with the optimised handlebar and foot peg position to offer a seating position that’s commanding yet comfortable.
FENDER
Finished in chrome to complete the persona of the new motorcycle.
FUEL TANK
Chrome touches on the sides, an offset fuel filler cap and a dash of colour with contrasting pinstripe.
Total Capacity – 12 litres
Fuel Consumption – 70.6 mpg (WMTC)
COLOURS
Available in Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition).
SUSPENSION
Front – 41mm telescopic forks
Rear – Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload
WEIGHT
Dry/Wet – 198kg/213kg
WHEELS & TYRES
Front Tyre – 100/90-18 Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp
Front Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 18 x 2.5”
Rear Tyre – 150/70-R17 Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp
Rear Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 17 x 4.25”
BRAKES
Front – Single 320mm floating disc, Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, ABS
Back – Single 255mm disc, Brembo single-piston floating calliper, ABS
DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase – 1,425mm
Seat Height – 780mm
Rake – 26.5 degrees
