BSA Motorcycles new beast Gold Star arrives. See photos

BSA Motorcycles unveiled the new beast Gold Star on Saturday. The new BSA Gold Star inherits the soul of its forerunners and combines it with modern technology to deliver an authentic and reliable BSA riding experience.

The new modern classic is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine – a tribute to the original model. Take a sneak peek at its features:

TWIN-POD INSTRUMENTS

Featuring an individual analogue speedometer and tachometer units with LCD multi-functional display.

ENGINE

Based on a pre-unit single and retains the same looks for authenticity.

Engine Type – Liquid-cooled, single- cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark plugs

Engine Capacity – 652cc

Compression Ratio – 11.5:1

Max Torque – 55Nm@4000rpm

Max Power – 45hp@6000rpm

Transmission – 5-speed

Cooling System – Liquid

SEAT

Works with the optimised handlebar and foot peg position to offer a seating position that’s commanding yet comfortable.

FENDER

Finished in chrome to complete the persona of the new motorcycle.

FUEL TANK

Chrome touches on the sides, an offset fuel filler cap and a dash of colour with contrasting pinstripe.

Total Capacity – 12 litres

Fuel Consumption – 70.6 mpg (WMTC)

COLOURS

Available in Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition).

SUSPENSION

Front – 41mm telescopic forks

Rear – Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload

WEIGHT

Dry/Wet – 198kg/213kg

WHEELS & TYRES

Front Tyre – 100/90-18 Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

Front Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 18 x 2.5”

Rear Tyre – 150/70-R17 Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

Rear Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 17 x 4.25”

BRAKES

Front – Single 320mm floating disc, Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, ABS

Back – Single 255mm disc, Brembo single-piston floating calliper, ABS

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase – 1,425mm

Seat Height – 780mm

Rake – 26.5 degrees

