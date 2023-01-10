BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India. Check price

Follow us on Image Source : @BMWINDIA BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment. It offers superlative luxury, extraordinary driving dynamics and incredible innovations.

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The immensely successful BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine possesses all those special qualities that the heart of Indian luxury consumers desires. Its unique blend of dynamic sportiness for the driver and unmatched luxury for passengers makes it unique in its segment. The new 3 Gran Limousine is all set to take a grand leap forward with its refreshed design, an extensively modernised spacious ambience, and numerous advances in the areas of digitalisation. Pioneering BMW ConnectedDrive technology and the most powerful engine in its class distinguish it from the rest. It delivers Sheer Driving Pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family.”

The locally produced new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant and one petrol variant. The ex-showroom prices are:

BMW 330Li M Sport - Rs 57,90,000

BMW 320Ld M Sport - Rs 59,50,000

The price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in four exciting metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Leather Vernasca Cognac | Black and Mocha | Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual financial requirements.

BMW 360˚ financial services offer attractive monthly outflow starting from INR 59,999*, assured buy-back plan of up to five years with flexible term-end options.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce the cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage.

The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans Starting from 3 yrs / 40,000 km, package extension available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 km.

Service Inclusive packages for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine start from INR 53,100 for petrol variants and INR 59,118 for diesel variants. Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by just paying a differential amount.

Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from the third year of operation to a maximum of five years, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. For 3 years, unlimited mileage on the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, costs INR 60,534 for both petrol and diesel variants.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The enhanced exterior body design features are more expressive and powerful than ever. The chrome-double bars on the BMW Kidney Grille highlight the bold sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.

The standard full-LED headlights are now much slimmer, with clear contours and daytime driving lights arranged in an inverted L shape to create a harmonious and modern look.

The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators.

The unique character in the long-wheelbase guise stems from an extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase and the associated increase in seating comfort and legroom in the rear compartment.

Encompassing an exterior length of 4,823 millimetres and a 2,961-millimetre wheelbase, the exterior dimensions of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine outstrip those of any other car in its class.

The model’s stretched silhouette underscores its inherent elegance and hints at the enviable spaciousness of the interior.

The M Sport package additionally includes a bespoke configuration for the interior, with features such as an anthracite-coloured headliner, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces and interior trim strips in the new Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish creating a sporting ambience.

The newly redefined interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment.

High-quality materials, precise build quality and numerous meticulously crafted details set the tone for the refined premium character of the four-door sedan.

The progressive design of the cockpit is accompanied by a larger surface for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel. Added to this, the car comes with illuminated door sill plates.

The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with Sensatec door trim. The modern design of the centre console with a galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin’s premiumness.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats. The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts.

At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.

For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function.

Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill.

Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine features the new BMW Curved Display which brings extra modernity, advanced digital services and has been treated to a comprehensive update. It operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.

9-inch Control Display.

Innovations of the new BMW ConnectedDrive turn the car into an interconnected device creating a digitally connected environment for the customers.

BMW ID acts like a central login securely synchronising data and is automatically linked to the smart My BMW App, a new universal interface for all requirements in the BMW ecosystem.

Customers can plan their next trip, check the status of their BMW, set personalised car settings, book the next service appointment or use one of the numerous remote-control functions – all conveniently from a smartphone.

The car is always up to date with the latest functions and digital products being brought over-the-air through BMW Remote Software Upgrades.

Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles.

Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers. The central air vents positioned below the control display are now slimmer and more modern in design.

BMW Digital Key Plus sets a new standard in convenience.

As soon as the driver approaches, doors automatically unlock, and a stylish welcome scenario commences with orchestrated lighting effect including a light carpet.

Comfort Access System allows one to open the car door and start the engine without touching the key. Remote locking/unlocking is enabled via smartphone besides configuring top speed, engine power, maximum audio volume and more.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

