Mercedes-Benz to introduce ten luxury vehicles in 2023, announces Santosh Iyer, the CEO and Managing Director

Mercedes-Benz, a luxury carmaker from Germany, announces that it will be introducing ten new cars in the Indian market in 2023. A senior company official has stated that the majority of these automobiles will cost more than one billion yen.

Mercedes-Benz India's managing director and chief executive officer is Santosh Iyer, who announces the launch of the cars decked with S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach, and top-of-the-line AMGs, as well as the S-Class and GLS SUV, which are among Mercedes-Benz India's most expensive vehicles.

Iyer is the first Indian to hold the position of Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. He stated that the company's TEV now accounts for 22% of total sales, up from 12% prior to the COVID year of 2020. In addition, the business is increasing the resilience of its supply chain as it increases production, which is currently "at two shifts and in a few areas we are running three shifts."

In addition to that, he stated that expanding into the TEV market will be one of the "six pillars" of the company's strategy for 2023.

He stated, "the first pillar is to think and act like a luxury brand." In order to accomplish this, "we will be introducing ten desirable cars in 2023," the majority of which will be in the TEV market.

Today, the company introduced the "AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet" model to India which costs 1.3 crore rupees. The launch is expected to boost the company's overall sales by double digits this year.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz India sold more than 3,500 cars with prices above one crore rupees. In 2022, the business achieved record sales of 15,822 units. In 2021, it sold 11,242 units. Its previous highest sales total was 15,583 units in 2018.