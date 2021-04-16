Which is the best lightweight EV scooter in India? Here's a checklist

Image Source : PHOTO/TVSMOTOR.COM TVS iQube is one of the best Electric scooters in India.

Scooters are one of the most popular choices for commuting as they are safe and comfortable transport. This personal transport increases accessibility and is a fast and secure transport for women and girls. Commuting can be great fun with EV scooters that are lightweight and easy to handle. The Indian market has some incredible options, which are best suited for women riders. There are numerous automatic scooters that offer ease of riding with low seat height. Here's a list of the top five EV scooters for women riders.

Enigma Crink

This is a revolutionary scooter that is a new eco-friendly transport option for Indian women. Founded by Anmol and Alankrit Bohre in 2015, Enigma company offers affordable electric vehicles in India. There are two battery options – lead acid and lithium-ion - that are quite powerful. There is a 250 Watt BLDC Motor with a battery life of 4 hours that lasts up to 140 km. This is also one of the most cost-effective EV scooters in India.

Features:

• Great in class mileage

• Lithium-ion/lead-acid compatible

• Mobile charging USB port

• High-quality Chassis

• Motor walking assistance

• Anti-theft system

Ather 450

Ather is one of the top five electric scooters as you will get tons of features in it. There is an ultra-lightweight aluminium frame that is 111 kg in weight. This scooter also gets a reverse assist, and you will get touchscreen instrument clusters like Google Maps navigation, document storage, etc. However, it’s a bit pricey.

Features:

• Digital document storage

• Ather app to check charge status and ride statistics

• In-built SIM

• 111 Kg

• Speed of 80kmph

EeVe India ATREO

EeVe India is an electrical two-wheeler manufacturing company that empowers ecological sustainability with its futuristic, noise, and emissions-free vehicle. ATREO is fully loaded with the latest technology-enabled features alongside a 5-year warranty on the scooter. The vehicle is embedded with Artificial Intelligence like Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, Immobilization, etc. along with a sporty look and an enticing design.

Features:

• Weight 94 kg

• Range 90 -100 km

• Charging Time 7-8 hrs

• Running Cost Per Km 15 paisa

• 5 year warranty

TVS iQube

This scooter has a 4.5kWh lithium-ion battery that is water and dust-resistant. The scooter runs for about 75 km before needing a battery recharge. There is a powerful motor of 4400 Watts. You will get an advanced instrument cluster with a display unit for incoming calls and message notifications.

Features:

• Track details like charge level, service due, and other statistics through a smartphone app.

• Range 75 km

• Charging time 5 hours

• Max power 4400 W

• Top Speed 78kmph

Okinawa iPraise

This scooter has a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack. iPraise has less power than Ather and TVS, but it has an extended range of 140km. The battery is under the seat and can be removed for charging. The top speed is 58kmph, and there is a smartphone app to get vehicle stats, over-speed alert, and maintenance reminders.

Features:

• Battery capacity 3.3 kWh

• Range 140km

• Charging time 4 hours

• Max power 2500W