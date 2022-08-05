Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): Gemini may face troubles, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug)

Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): The second week of August has begun and it is expected to be great for some people while others will face some hardship. With Mars transit in Taurus on August 10, all the zodiac signs will witness some good and bad changes in their lives. Signs like Taurus, Cancer and Sagittarius will see improvement in their health. On the other hand, Capricorn will find it tough to meet deadlines and focus on their work. Know what this week has in store for you.

Aries

Ganesha says it will be a neutral week for you. Change has always made you very uncomfortable and this week will be no different but you will have to sit alone and introspect deeply and think your professional decision through. Apart from the discomfort, you won’t face any other problems this week. Luck will mildly support you in what you do professionally this week hence make sure you are very productive this week.

Taurus

Ganesha says you will enjoy a lot this week. You’re going to do great and will achieve fame this week. You will be remembered for the time to come. You will need to focus on eating healthier and exercising more often now. Things will be much better for you on the health aspect if you can stay calm and keep your mind tension-free. If you try to accommodate some health care routines like exercise or yoga, you will feel a lot less tired. Your health will be a lot better this week.

Gemini

Ganesha says your heightened energies will help you move past any hurdles without much effort. You will feel as if you're being the most productive and efficient in your work this week. Focus entirely on yourself and your health this week as you need to pay attention to your health. Although you will be busy working and hustling, you have the time this week to work as well as take care of your health. You’ll find yourself excessively sweating and anxious this week; it is only because the stress of this week is getting to your body. Even though you'll have absolutely no appetite this week, be regular about having your meals regardless.

Cancer

Ganesha says your clients will be very content and happy with your work this week. The possibility of your business expanding internationally is quite high this week. Hence your business will do just amazing this week. The consequences of the immense amount of happiness that you’re feeling this week will be seen in your health as well as your personal life. But you need to work on improving your diet by eliminating sweets, especially for your throat. Work on avoiding foods like dairy or sweets. Having a habit of drinking warm water can highly benefit you.

Leo

Ganesha says you will be able to get through things that you were stuck at for a long time this week. It will be easy to focus on work and the new prospect this week as the energies are aligned in your favour a lot this week. Learn what works for you in calming your energies. This newfound confidence will keep you happy throughout the week. Your love life might be troublesome for you. Some unexpected negative behaviour from your partner might tick you off at the beginning of this week. You might also get slightly overwhelmed but don’t lose your focus. Overthinking about the future will harm your current projects.

Virgo

Ganesha says you will be feeling overjoyed by the work you have done this week. You have a lot of expectations, from yourself and you feel your partner does not believe in your ideas, but you need to approach the issue delicately. Try to see your partner’s point of view as well. If you explain carefully, they would understand that you are as capable as them. Frequent stress due to work purposes might lead to stomach-related problems if you do not hydrate and eat well. You will have to either cancel your work plans by the end of this week or seek immediate professional help as your health will take up all of your attention and will bother you a bit by the end of this week.

Libra

Ganesha says you will experience a positive shift in your partner’s behaviour that you have been wanting for a long time. Your business is doing better than in the past few weeks. This week is fantastic for you. You’re a fireball of energy. As the sun is working against your sign, expect a lot of overwhelming emotion this week. This will make it hard to focus on work or the new prospect. Learn what works for you in calming your energies.

Scorpio

Ganesha says you will achieve a personal goal that you have been secretly working on for a long time. Although announcing your achievement will have mixed results from your family, the win is so big you would not focus on the negative attention and the tantrums some of your family members show for not letting them know your plans sooner. Positive energies are mild for you this week when it comes to your relationships. This week is a rough week for you as you will face a lot of drama at home. The only positive thing in your life is your achievement this week. Your partner will help you get out of the drama. Appreciate their efforts even though you’re in a tough situation this week you must not forget to express your gratitude.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says you will feel extremely loved and appreciated this week, which will boost your confidence. This week your partner will make you feel like you’re worth a lot more than you have been given to date. Even though there won’t be anything significantly positive that’ll happen this week you will spend the week relaxing and having fun. Solitary bliss and knowing that you’re financially stable will keep you happy and satisfied throughout the week. Your health is on its way to improving as well this week.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a week full of realization for you. You will be learning through losses you face in your business or in your personal life that will force you to think deeper and seek solutions instead of just going through life passively. You will have to focus on becoming a better version of yourself this week because fate has left you with no other option than that. If you still chose to be resistant to change, you will have difficulty just going through the week successfully. This week does not seem favourable for your business to make progress. You will find it tough to meet deadlines and focus on your work because you will be overwhelmed with a lot of deadlines and a lot of work, on top of that you will be distracted by the relationship problems that you are facing. You are likely to be working throughout this week.

Aquarius

Ganesha says there are people around you at home that make you feel a lot better about yourself this week. With the love and care, you receive this week and the people you receive them from, you will feel amazing from other people’s positive vibrations. Your love life is doing just as well as your professional life. Enjoy every moment of it. You might tend to overthink how good things are in your life right now. Do not worry about the future. Living in the moment will help you navigate through this week very easily. Your business will do great this week. You’ll receive an unexpectedly huge amount of money from a prospect. Your passion for your business speaks volumes to you, You are always fearless and inspiring. All those calculated risks that you took turned out to be in your favor and are paying off this week.

Pisces

Ganesha says you will feel extremely satisfied when it comes to your love life this week. Everything will work out exactly how you wanted it to be. The chance of getting good news regarding your love life is there. You might get an opportunity for some real adventure with your beloved. You would aim for a partner who holds a high position in society. Your reputation means everything to you and you shall find yourself satisfied with your and your partner’s status this week. You will gain a lot of profit in your business which will satisfy you for the week. You won’t need to do things that you hate in terms of work anymore. You will have the time, space, and affordability to follow your passion.

